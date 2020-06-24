D’Banj Did Not Abduct Seyitan – Kemi Olunloyo

Popular Nigerian journalist, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to the update on the case of rape against singer and entertainer, D’banj by stylist blogger, Seyitan Babalola.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist stressed that D’banj didn’t abduct Seyitan as she claimed in her earlier released statement.

Dr. Kemi also pointed out that she knows this because she has investigated the matter.

Dr. Kemi also shared that she would be willing to share her discoveries with the police and before a court.

See Her Post Here: