“D’Banj Is Not Our Ambassador” – United Nations

The United Nations have reportedly denied claims that embattled singer, D’Banj is one of its Youth Ambassador for Peace.

This was made known by the Director of Information, United Nations Information Centre for Nigeria, Joseph Kayanja, on Wednesday.

“I would like to confirm that the said Mr. Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj is NOT a UN Ambassador.

“The title was accorded to him by an obscure UN youth association which has nothing to do with the United Nations. I hope this clarifies”, the information director stated.

This is coming after online petition calling on the UN to strip the musician of the title was created on Change.org.

The petition has been signed by over 22,000 people as at the time of filing this report.