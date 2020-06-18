‘D’Banj Paid His lawyers To Silence His Rape Accuser’ – Actress, Shola Fapson Alleges

Nigerian actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, has accused singer, D’Banj of paying huge sum of money to his legal team to silence his rape accuser, Miss Seyitan Babatayo.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared a lengthy post in which she put a call through to Seyitan who confined she was arrested two days ago in Lagos.

The actress tweeted;

“I just spoke to @seyitannn_ . She’s ok now. She was arrested and had all her things seized & left in a cell with criminals. D’banj’ team pressured her into those tweets & threatened to leave her in prison if she didn’t recant the allegation.

D’banj told Seyitan that he has paid his lawyers 25m & she doesn’t stand a chance against him.

THE POOR GIRLIS SCARED & obviously doesn’t have the money/resources to fight this!

WE CANNOT ALLOW MONEY/POWER/STATUS to silence @seyitannn_ !!!!

@iamdbanj you are foul & disgusting. I knew that from our ‘encounter’ in LA. But this?? No.

RIGHT IS RIGHT. WRONG IS WRONG! Celebrity or not! Fuvk all that!

DEMAND THAT @hotel_glee RELEASE THE CCTV FOOTAGE FROM THAT DAY!!!!

LASTLY, for the people telling me “stay out of it” blah blah blah. I pray nothing like this happens to you, or someone you care about before you care.“



Seyitan’s Twitter account is also currently being used to promote D’Banj’s song.

To be very honest this was never our intention, we love you guys,let's leave our life stress free #StressByDbanj 🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/vsR8V43M1f — Aunty Seyitan (@seyitannn_) June 18, 2020

