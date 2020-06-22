D’Banj Reacts To Rape Allegation, Says He Is Innocent Until Proven Guilty

Embattled Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, alias D’Banj, has reacted to the rape allegation leveled against him by Miss Seyitan Babatayo.

The 40-year-old singer has been catching heat ever since the lady claimed he raped her in December, 2018.

Although, the singer didn’t respond immediately, he posted a statement from his lawyers demanding an apology from Seyitan and he proceeded with a lawsuit.

Things took a turn for the worse after web users claimed the father of one apprehended his accuser in the penultimate week.

To the surprise of many, Seyitan also returned to social media to recant her statement, saying that she is ‘moving on and leaving everything behind’.

The lady‘s page was also used to promote the singer’s latest single, Stress.

The development sparked outrage and over 17, 000 people signed a petition calling on the United Nations to remove the popular singer, D’Banj as one of its Youth Ambassadors For Peace.

Taking to Instagram, D’Banj shared a video of himself dancing to one of his songs with a caption which reads;

“Innocent until proven guilty…., STOP SOCIAL MEDIA TRIAL 🏛🏛🏛⚖️⚖️⚖️ #SAY NO TO RAPE AND HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATION”

