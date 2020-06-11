D’Banj Shares Photos From His 40th Birthday Party

Veteran singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo alias D’Banj, took to his Instagram page on Thursday to appreciate his fans for sending their well-wishes on his birthday.
D’Banj recently clocked 40 and he celebrated the special occasion in Lagos with his ex-business partner, Don Jazzy alongside other members of their defunct record label, Mo’Hits record.
The singer’s party was live-streamed on the photo-sharing app.
Sharing photos from the big day, the father of one wrote;
“God is faithful. Had so much fun. Wanna Thank You all for making my bday so Special. I’m Speechless. Guess the first VIP to Show Up. Love you all 😄😄😄🎯. #Stressfree Zone”
See his full post below:
