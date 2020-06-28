D’Banj Spotted Entertaining Guests At An Event Amid Legal Battle (Video)

Legendary Nigerian singer, D’Banj put his legal battle aside as he was spotted entertaining guests at a private event on Saturday in Abuja.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer’s rape accuser, Miss Seyitan Babatayo filed a criminal complaint against him.

The music star also reacted to the rape allegation, saying he is innocent until proven guilty.

A video capturing the moment the singer could be seen performing his songs at an event just surfaced online.

Nigerians wasted no time in dragging the singer and the guests for flouting social distancing order despite the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below: