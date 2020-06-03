D’Banj’s Wife, Lineo Shares Funny Marriage Advise To Couples (Photo)

Didi Lineo, the wife of Nigerian musician and entertainer, Dbanj, has shared some marriage advice for aspiring couples.

According to the mother of one, couples with the intention of getting married should make sure they know their spouse’s AC capacity.

She added that they should not be carried away with love and forget to know this part of their partner.

She wrote; “Marriage Advice 101! Marry someone that has the same AC capacity as you ohh.. don’t be forming love up and down”

See Her Post Here: