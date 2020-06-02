Death Of Vera Uwaila: IGP Directs Force-CID To Take Over Investigations

The Inspector general of police, IGP Adamu Mohammed has ordered the transfer of the ongoing investigations into the rape and killing of a university of Benin undergraduate, Vera Uwaila Omosuwa which occurred recently in Benin, Edo State from the Police State Headquarters to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

This was made known in a statement released on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria police.

The police has so far made an arrest after the finger prints on the fire extinguisher which was reportedly used to hit her was evaluated.

“The IGP has ordered the immediate transfer of the ongoing investigations into the inhuman sexual assault and death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omosuwa which occurred recently in Benin, Edo State from the Police State Headquarters, Benin to the Force headquarters, Abuja.

“The IGP’s directive is sequel to the preliminary report from the team of investigators and forensic experts earlier deployed to assist the Edo State Police Command in the investigations into the unfortunate incident.

“The DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Anthony Ogbizi Michael, fdc will henceforth provide direct supervision and ensure speedy and thorough investigation of the case.”

