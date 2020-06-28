‘Delete The Elites, Capitalism Is Patriarchy’ – Saxist, Seun Kuti

Saxist Seun Kuti

Popular Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, has spoken about capitalism and nature in a recent social media post.

Sharing on Twitter, Kuti shared that many people are serving money instead of who they belong to, Nature.

The saxist stressed that capitalism destroys nature as he pointed out that the elites should be deleted.

On Instagram, he wrote in part: “…Capitalism devours nature, the mother! Capitalism is patriarchy, it is the true negation of feminine energy but they don’t wanna hear that tho. They secure the bag.”

