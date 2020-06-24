Demolition: Nigeria Won’t Engage In Street Fight With Ghana, Says Presidency

The Nigerian government says it will not fight dirty with its Ghanaian counterpart over the demolition of a building at the Nigerian high commission in Ghana.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu stated that matters like this would rather be dealt with diplomatically.

He made the comment following calls from some quarters that a retaliation is necessary.

He further lauded the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Ado for calling president Muhammadu Buhari over the incident.

He said,“The president of Ghana has called and regretted the action and apologised to the president of Nigeria,” he said.

“I think he has shown leadership in the matter and what should Nigeria do? These are two leading countries in West Africa.

“Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana. This cannot happen. So, the two leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, who is much respected in Africa, they all call him ‘Baba’, so he is bound to show restraint.

“Matters such as this when they arise, it is always better when they arise, they should be resolved diplomatically.

“No, there should not be in a fight between Nigeria and Ghana, this will not happen.”