Dencia Advices Rape Victims How To Go About Their Accusation (Photo)

Dencia Advices Rape Victims How To Go About Their Accusation

By
Michael Isaac
-
Dencia
Dencia

Popular Nigerian singer and beauty enthusiast, Dencia, has reacted to reports of rape victims coming years later to lay accusation.

According to the singer, coming years later will give them a hard time in getting justice.

The singer, however, asked women that if they can’t come forward immediately, they should prepare a rape kit and gather evidence by themselves before laying the accusation.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote in part: “…it’s very important to have evidence. Do a rape kit and keep,take pictures, keep something that can help your story. 10yrs later they will give u a hard time.”

