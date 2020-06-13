Derenle Edun Celebrates 39th Birthday With Stylish Photos

Popular Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun is celebrating his 39th birthday today, June 13.

Derenle is known for his exotic fashion lifestyle and his controversial comments on both social and political structures of the Nigerian society.

In celebrating his birthday, he has taken to social media to share photos of himself as he also penned down a few words.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote: ‘HAPPY 39TH BIRTHDAY TO ME; YES, EMI! Don’t let the outlandish hair & flamboyant clothes fool you, Don’t Underestimate me and Overestimate yourself… WEREY NI MI O! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO DENRELE: THE DEFINITION OF EXTRAORDINARY!’

