Despite Testing Positive, Ikpeazu Says He Is Stable And In High Spirit

Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is said to be stable and in high spirit, despite testing positive for coronavirus.

This was made known by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary Onyebuchi Ememanka.

According to Ememanka, Ikpeazu decided to go for a second COVID-19 test as a measure of removing every doubt surrounding his COVID-19 status — after he tested negative earlier.

The press secretary also stated that a team of experienced medical personnel are monitoring the health of the governor who has been in isolation before the tests.

“The Governor whose second Covid-19 test returned positive yesterday said that his decision to present himself for a second test was to remove all doubts about his status, after testing negative initially.

“As your Governor, I have a responsibility to do what is right and keep our people fully updated about my health status”, Ememanka quoted Ikpeazu.

According to Ememanka, Ikpeazu’s maintained that testing positive to the virus is not a death sentence and appealed to residents not to panic.