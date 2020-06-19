Diane, Mercy, Kim Oprah, Venita Share Bikini Pictures

Popular reality stars, Mercy, Diane, Venita and Kim Oprah took to their respective social media pages to share some stunning new photos.

Information Nigeria recalls Mercy was spotted dancing in a bikini while hanging out with Diane, Venita and Kim Oprah at a private beach resort on Thursday.

It appears the ladies are still having the time of their lives and letting out some much needed steam.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, each of the ladies shared some photos of them posing beside a swimming pool.

It didn’t end there as Mercy and Venita had a live session.

see the pictures and video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBnYLLxDwPL/?igshid=132dghh46p9sw