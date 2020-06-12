DJ Cuppy Sends Memo To US Rapper, Nicki Minaj (Photo)

Popular Nigerian artist, DJ Cuppy has sent an open invitation to popular American rapper, Nicki Minaj.

The Dj’s request is in reaction to the news of Nicki Minaj breaking record with her feature song with Takeshi 6ix9ine.

Sharing on Twitter, Cuppy pointed out that Nicki needs to visit Nigeria as soon as possible. Nicki Minaj, is, however, yet to react to her post.

Sharing on Twitter, Cuppy wrote: “Someone tell @NICKIMINAJ she NEEDS to come to Nigeria!!! #Trollz”

See Her Post Here