Don Jazzy Advises Upcoming Artistes On How To Pick Stage Names

Popular Nigerian music producer and Marvin boss, Don Jazzy, has shared a piece of advice to upcoming artists in picking out their stage names.

The music director made this in reaction to Nigerian alternative singer, Santi, after he changed his name to Cruel Santino over complications of duplication.

Don Jazzy went further to ask upcoming artists to do a deep background check before picking a name.

READ ALSO – Don Jazzy Reacts To Rape Allegation Against D’Banj

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote in one tweet: “Always check well. Before you over blow. So u can find another dope name just Incase the earlier the better.”

See Post Here: