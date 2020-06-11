Don Jazzy Reacts As Lawmaker Asks FG To Slash Workers’ Salary

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, has reacted to a comment by Nigerian politician, Ali Ndume.

His reaction is coming after the politician had advised the federal government to slash workers’ salaries to aid fight against COVID-19.

The music producer pointed out that his point would not be valid if Nigeria was a country that put her citizens first.

READ ALSO – Marvin Records Boss Reacts To Abuse Stories From Ladies (Photo)

Sharing on Twitter, the music tycoon wrote: “In saner climes, elected officials always put the interests of electorates ahead of theirs. The income gap between Nigerian politicians and the masses…”

See His Post Here: