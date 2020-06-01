Don Jazzy Reacts To Abuse Stories From Ladies (Photo)

Popular Nigerian music manager and producer, Don Jazzy, has reacted to the trending issue of rape in Nigeria.

Taking to Instagram, the Marvin boss pointed out that he can not imagine the pain the women suffered.

Jazzy also slammed rapist apologists and those protecting rapists.

READ ALSO – Police Brutality Big Problem In Nigeria, US – Don Jazzy

Sharing on Instagram, he wrote in part: “.. I believe every rapist deserves to die. If you are a rapist out there and you see this, you should be ashamed of yourself and I want you to know that one day you will pay for your barbaric crimes…”

See His Post Here: