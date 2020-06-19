Don Jazzy Reacts To Rape Allegation Against D’Banj

Marvin Records boss, Don Jazzy has finally reacted to the rape allegation leveled against his former label mate and business partner, D’Banj.

Information Nigerian recalls a Nigerian lady, Miss Seyitan Babatayo accused D’Banj of forcefully having sex with her in Glee hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, in 2018.

According to several reports, the lady was allegedly arrested and made to recant her statement by the singer’s legal team.

Taking to Twitter, Don Jazzy said he stands firmly against against rape and injustice to women as he called on the police to investigate the case.

The music producer tweeted;

“No matter how long a lie lasts, the truth will always prevail. The fact is that one of them is a victim and the law will protect that person. I stand firmly against rape and all injustices against women, children and everyone including oppression.

I urge all victims to speak out and report to the appropriate quarters. It is also important that every accused person is given an opportunity to set the facts straight. For most of us, all we have is the good name our parents have given us and we must protect and bequeath to our own successors.

This particular case saddens my soul but I am not competent to investigate or judge this matter. I implore the police to thoroughly investigate and courts to do justice.”

