“Don’t Be Quick To Judge Me, I Have The Biggest Heart” – Bobrisky

Highly controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky has taken to his Instagram page to address assumptions about him and to let people know he has a big heart.

The cross-dresser shared an image with the words;

“I have d biggest heart ever!!! Wait till you meet me. Don’t be so quick to judge me”

Sharing the photo, Bobrisky noted that he is ready to go the extra mile for his friends whenever they get into any kind of problem and he might be crazy when he is upset.

However, he noted that he is not the type that keeps malice and once he lets his anger out, he reconciles with his friends.

See his post below: