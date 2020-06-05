‘Don’t Defame People’ – Samklef Speaks On Rape Allegations (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer and music producer, Samklef, has reacted to the many reported rape allegations against colleagues.

The singer took to Twitter to call on Nigerian women to be guided and be careful not to defame people’s characters.

Sam reminded people that the goal is to speak the truth and not to destroy people’s careers.

He also shared that there should be freedom of speech but it should be the truth.

READ ALSO – Samklef Gives Advice To Upcoming Artists (Photo)

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “Pls Nigeria females lets be guided. Samklef against rape! Don’t defame people character.”

See His Post Here: