Don’t Post Black Lives Matter If You Are Bleaching: Hushpuppi

Popular Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi, has spoken about the current global protests against white supremacy.

The socialite warned that the Black Lives Matter mantra, should only concern blacks and not those who have bleached their skins.

There has been a global protest drawing the attention on the need to treat black people better, and Nigerians have also joined in the trend.

Taking to Instagram, the socialite updated this to his two-million-plus followers on the Instagram story feature.

Sharing on Instagram, the socialite wrote: “Don’t post Black Lives Matter if you’re bleaching.”

See His Post Here: