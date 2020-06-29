Don’t Re-open Schools Now, ASUU President Urges Govt

The academic staff union of universities(ASUU) has implored the federal government to reconsider before opening schools across the nation amid the novel coronavirus.

According to Biodun Ogunyemi, the national president of the union, the challenges of education sector needs to be addressed before talk of schools reopening can be considered.

He made this known on Monday while speaking with the with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Mr Ogunyemi, a professor, urged the federal government to provide ideal environment and should take the lead by meeting the conditions spelt out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) before reopening schools.

“The Federal Government must lead and show the ways by meeting the conditions for reopening of schools before any school can be allowed to open because COVID-19 pandemic is a health challenge.

“When it comes to public health, it is something that should not be left in the hands of individual, but the Federal Government must take the lead,’’ he said.

The ASUU president listed the conditions spelt out by NCDC to include: provision of materials for regular washing of hands, face mask, isolations centres, space for social distancing and hands sanitiser.

“It is suicidal to reopen schools now, if the Federal Government itself could not meet the conditions spelt out by NCDC and World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The nation will expose the innocent children to risks which is avoidable,” he said.