Dontleaveme Challenge: Tacha Reveals Why She Likes Standing Outside In The Night (Video)

2019 Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Ibinabo Akide, better known as Tacha, hopped on the #dontleaveme challenge which is trending on social media.

It is basically a wordplay challenge, where an individual with some friends go haywire after making funny use of words.

In a video circulating online, a male voice could be heard asking the controversial reality TV star why she is standing outside in the middle of the night.

Tacha replied saying she is trying to be outstanding before she took off.

Watch the hilarious video below: