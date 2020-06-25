Dubai Police Release Video Of Hushpuppi’s Arrest

Dubai Police have released a video explaining how Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi was arrested for fraud in a special operation tagged, “Fox Hunt 2”.

Taking to social media, the police officers wrote;

“In an Operation dubbed “Fox Hunt 2”, Dubai Police have arrested Hushpuppi, Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka “Woodberry”, along with ten members of an African gang, specialised in money laundry, and online fraud.

HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the operation is another achievement added to the proud record of Dubai police in ensuring the emirate’s security, safety, as well as preserving people’s money and property. Similar to operation ‘Fox Hunt 1’ that took down an African gang of nine online scammers last February, ‘Fox Hunt 2’ is another painful hit to cybercriminals who try to mess with the world’s security and safety,” he said.

According to a report by The National, the police seized the sum of Dh150 million ($40.9m) in cash and more than a dozen luxury cars in the arrest of the Instagram celebrity.

It was revealed that the socialite and twelve others were arrested on the grounds of fraud and money laundering.

Police confiscated 21 computers and 47 smartphones.

Hushpuppi’s principal scam was to create websites that looked identical to well-known companies and banks.

He and his accomplices hacked corporate emails and clone websites to redirect payments to their own accounts.

The Instagram celebrity and his gang defrauded over 1.9m victims and had 119,580 “fraud files”.