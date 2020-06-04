Ebonyi Shuts Govt Offices As Cabinet Members Test Positive

David Umahi, Ebonyi State Governor, has shut down all government offices in the state with immediate effect for them to be disinfected.

According to the governor, it became necessary after some Executive Council members tested positive for COVID-19.

Umahi gave the directive in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji.

The governor lamented over the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, which stands at 75 out of the over 3,000 sample tests conducted.

Although he didn’t reveal the identity of the positive cabinet members, but mentioned that are receiving treatment and are in stable conditions.

The government offices, he directed, will be shut from Thursday, June 4- Wednesday, June 10 to allow for decontamination.

“All civil servants shall work from their respective homes within this period but shall leave their phones open to respond to official imperatives.

“All Exco members and Government officials, especially of the Ministries of Finance and Budget, are advised to undergo COVID-19 test within this seven days period.

“The Governor further advises that during this period of the closedown of Government offices, all workers, especially from the two Ministries aforementioned, should go into self-isolation.

“All site operations shall, however, remain open, but must be in strict observance of COVID-19 protocol.”