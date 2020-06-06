Edo 2020: APC To Screen 6 Governorship Aspirants

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has announced that six gubernatorial candidates would be screened ahead of the party’s primary election slated for June 22nd.

According to a statement signed and released by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the candidates credential would be displayer for claims and objections.

The general public, as well as party members, are then invited to witness the exercise.

Statement below:

**Aspirant Credentials to be displayed for Claims and Objections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) announces six Governorship aspirants to be screened for the Party’s June 22, 2020 Primary Election to elect the Party’s Edo state governorship candidate.

The six aspirants who have bought, completed and submitted the Party’s expression of interest and nomination forms are Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, H.E. Godwin Obaseki, Rt. Hon. Dr. Pius Odubu, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Hon. Osaro Obazee and Hon. Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

In our bid to ensure due diligence and transparency in the screening exercise and learning from our recent shocking experiences, we are determined to avoid any lapses in the process.

Therefore, we are making the submitted information and documents of the governorship aspirants available to our party members and the public for verification of claims and to support the screening panel with information or any objection to the claims contained in..

.. the submission by the aspirants.

Consequently, the various submissions will be displayed at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja and in Benin City, the Edo State capital from Monday 8th to Tuesday 9th June, 2020 for claims and objections.

We are inviting party members and indeed members of the public to assist the screening committee by scrutinizing the information,credentials and documents provided by the governorship aspirants and availing the Screening Committee of counter and correct information,if applicable.

Recall that in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the @inecnigeria guidelines, APC had earlier released its time table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2020 Governorship Primary Elections in Edo States.

Accordingly, sales of nomination and expression of interest forms began at the APC National Secretariat from Wednesday 20th May to Tuesday 2nd June, 2020.

The last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents was

Wednesday 3rd June, 2020.

The Primary Election will hold on Monday 22nd June, 2020, while Election Appeal has been slated for Wednesday 24th June, 2020.

SIGNED:

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)

