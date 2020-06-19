Edo 2020: Governor Obaseki Formally Joins PDP

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has finally left the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the peoples democratic party (PDP) after days of intense speculation.
He was received by the leadership of the party led by the state Chairman of the PDP, Hon Tony Aziegbemi at the state Secretariat of the PDP along 1st East Circular Road with many of his followers and appointees on Friday.
The video of his declaration was shared by PDP and the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.
Watch the video below:
Breaking News! The governor of Edo State, H. E. @GovernorObaseki has defected to our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state Secretariat of our party in Benin city, Edo State. Power to the people. #EdoIsPDP. @officialKolaO pic.twitter.com/GV36MSYrGx
— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) June 19, 2020