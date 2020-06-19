Edo 2020: Governor Obaseki Formally Joins PDP

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has finally left the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the peoples democratic party (PDP) after days of intense speculation.

He was received by the leadership of the party led by the state Chairman of the PDP, Hon Tony Aziegbemi at the state Secretariat of the PDP along 1st East Circular Road with many of his followers and appointees on Friday.

The video of his declaration was shared by PDP and the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Watch the video below: