Edo 2020: Obaseki Sued For ‘Certificate Forgery’

A new report has indicated that the embattled governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has been dragged before an Abuja high court over allegations of certificate forgery.

The embattled governor was accused of forging his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) certificate in classical studies from the University of Ibadan.

The suit was filed by Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu.

They said the offence contravenes section 182(1)(i) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, which therefore makes Obaseki “not qualified to run or seek the office of the governor of Edo state” in the forthcoming 2020 governorship election.