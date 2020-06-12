Edo 2020: Some Politicians Importing Thugs To Cause Mayhem — Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, Edo state governor says some politicians are importing thugs and firearms into the state to cause trouble in the state, according to the intelligence report he received

The governor made this known in a statement on Thursday, by Crusoe Osagie, special adviser to the governor on media and communications strategy, in Benin city, the state capital.

According to the statement, some thugs are being imported into the state through riverine communities.

He said, “The Edo State Government has received intelligence reports that some unscrupulous politicians are mobilising hoodlums from neighbouring states to come into Edo through the riverine communities and other land borders, to cause mayhem.”

“We want to put the public on alert and warn them to be wary of strange faces and movements in their neigbhourhoods. Once such suspicious persons are identified, members of the public are advised to alert security agencies and the government so that appropriate action will be taken.

“In this light, we warn those stockpiling arms and plotting to cause mayhem to be assured that the government will spare nothing in ensuring that they are identified, arrested and brought to justice, no matter who they are.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki is charged with the duty of protecting the lives and property of Edo people. He will not abdicate this role because of political expediency.

“This is why he signed the gazette to ensure proper management of political gatherings, a move that was informed by the insights from an epidemiological study conducted by researchers at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).”

The Edo governorship election is scheduled for September 19 and the All Progressives Congress, APC primary election is scheduled for June 22.