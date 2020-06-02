Edo State Police Command Arrest One Suspect Linked To Murder Of Late UNIBEN Student (Video)

Edo state police command apprehended one of the suspects linked to the rape and murder of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

Information Nigeria recalls the deceased, a 100-level student of the University of Benin, Edo State was reading in a church when she was raped and brutally murdered.

Chidi Nwabuzor, the spokesman of Edo police command, confirmed the arrest of one the suspects while speaking to newsmen.

Nwabuzor said the deceased was rushed to the hospital and the fingerprint on the fire extinguisher used in the attack was examined.

The Area Commander of Ikpoba Hill was said to have mobilized his men to take action and they arrested a suspect.

Watch the video below: