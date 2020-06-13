‘EFCC Not Involved In Hushpuppi’s Arrest’ – Ibrahim Magu

Ibarahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has reacted to the arrest of Instagram big boy, Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi.

This came shortly before the Commissioner of Police (CP) INTERPOL, Garba Umar, confirmed his arrest in Dubai and planned extradition to Nigeria.

Information Nigeria recalls Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai on Wednesday over fraud allegations.

Speaking in an interview with TVC on Friday, Mr Magu disclosed that the anti-graft agency is yet to be involved in the case.

In his words;

“We are yet to be involved in the case of Hushpuppi, but if they happen to give us this thing (details) we would assist.”