EFCC: We’ll Look Into Corruption Allegations Against Obasa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has assured protesters who besieged its Lagos office calling for the probe of speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, over allegation of corruption, that it would look into the matter.

Obasa had been accused of embezzling public funds and abusing his office.

The state house of assembly had cleared the speaker of the corruption allegations, saying the allegations were untrue.

Read Also: Lockdown In Lagos Is Not Effective: Speaker Obasa

The anti-graft zonal head,Mohammed Rabo while speaking on Tuesday assured the protesters that its petition would get the attention it requires.

He said,“We will give it the required attention. We have our process here. This is the first process. You have submitted. We will go through it. I assure you we will give it the attention it requires. Always do your things within the ambit of the law.” Rabo said.