Enjoy More Private, Exciting & Immersive Zoom, Teams Meetings With Dubai Tourism’s ‘Dubai Virtual Backgrounds’

Users of video conferencing apps can download free images highlighting the beauty and diversity of Dubai’s destination and use them as their backdrop

Virtual meetings with co-workers, clients, and business partners may have taken a more immersive and cooler dive as one may now add more life to it with Dubai’s scenic touch. Certainly, communication must go on and at some point, boredom may set in due to the monotony of the backgrounds in our homes. To navigate this, one should infuse creativity into video calls and webinars, and Dubai Tourism is assisting users of video conferencing apps to do that.

With the world’s business ecosystem embracing a virtual environment due to the global pandemic and more people working from home, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) recently stepped in to help make remote communication and collaboration a truly immersive and positive experience.



In its latest initiative, the Department is providing users of web and video conferencing apps the opportunity to download free images depicting the diversity of Dubai’s offerings to create a customized digital scenery as their backdrop. Beyond making the virtual meeting more creative and lively, it gives users, even more, privacy of their homes.

As the current situation has led to work-related meetings and happy hours with friends and loved ones in faraway places being conducted from the same room, the virtual background may just be the best feature to activate during online conversations. It allows users a creative way of ensuring privacy or hiding the clutter or a messy surrounding by replacing it with a beautiful scenery or landmark of Dubai.

Dubai Tourism encourages users to take advantage of their system’s virtual background feature to enjoy a more creative experience. Users can download the Free Dubai Backgrounds For Video Calls and use them as virtual settings while using video conferencing apps such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Webex, to speak to colleagues and business partners or chat with family and friends.

The Department has also created a fun digital activity for families that allows children and adults to download colouring sheets featuring popular Dubai attractions. Families and children can enjoy their time at home, as they make use of their artistic skills to add their favourite colours to the beautiful designs depicting Dubai. The colouring sheets can be download from here.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “We’re committed to communicate and collaborate efficiently while inspiring the people we connect with. As the focus is also on personalising daily experiences during these challenging times, Dubai Tourism is supporting ongoing efforts at creating a cheerful ambiance for all, as well as providing families, business and leisure travelers who plan to visit Dubai later the opportunity to stay connected with the city through innovative ways. With many individuals and families continuing to spend hours online, we hope these virtual effects will also serve to keep the city top-of-mind among travellers and encourage users to make Dubai their destination of choice.”

The range of destination images that can be downloaded and used as virtual backgrounds highlights the attractions and experiences that await visitors to Dubai. They include stunning skylines, sunset scenes and sea views, as well as global landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab, and activities highlighting the city’s vibrant cultural life.

About Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism)

With the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s leading tourism destination and commercial hub, Dubai Tourism’s mission is to increase the awareness of Dubai among global audiences and to attract tourists and inward investment into the emirate. Dubai Tourism is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s tourism sector.

It markets and promotes the Emirate’s commerce sector, and is responsible for the licensing and classification of all tourism services, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. Brands and departments within the Dubai Tourism portfolio include Dubai Business Events, Dubai Calendar, and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

