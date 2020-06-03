‘Enough Is Enough’, Tinubu Condemns Rape, Murder Of Uwa, Other Victims

The National leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has lent his voice against the incessant rape cases recorded in the country.

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 2nd June, he stated that there is no tenable excuse strong enough to defend rape.

He then called for justice for all the recent rape victims.

In his words: “For far too long women and young girls in our nation have suffered the pain, hurt and stigma of gender-based violence and abuse. Too many have been hurt, intimidated and bullied. Too many have died. Such violence is inexcusable. There is nothing that can defend this wrongdoing.

“All of us are born of woman and nurtured of woman. Vera Uwaila Omozuwa is the most recent name on a list, far too long, of women who have lost their lives at the hands of these vile criminals. Today, I rise in solidarity with women in Nigeria to say #enoughisenough.”

