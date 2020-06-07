Escaped COVID-19 Patient Arrested In Ondo Market Selling ‘Okrika’

An escaped coronavirus patient was on Saturday evening arrested at the popular Oja-Oba market in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The patient, a female, was said to be a trader selling second-hand clothes popularly known as ‘Okrika’ in the market.

It was gathered that the patient had been diagnosed with the deadly disease in Imo State before she traveled down to Akure, the Ondo State capital, without submitting herself for treatment.

Confirming the development, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro explained that the escape of the patient prompted both the Imo and Ondo Governments to mount surveillance for her.

The tracking eventually paid off when she was traced to Oja-Oba where she was eventually picked up.