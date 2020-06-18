Eucharia Anunobi Shares Relationship Advice To Aspiring Couples

Popular Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has spoken about relationships an people aspiring for marriage.

Sharing a story about a couple, she shared that people should not be intimidated by their partners.

The actress also shared that many people are being intimidated by their partners, especially the ones that are more active as she pointed out that it is wrong.

Sharing on Instagram, the actress also wrote in part: “IN ALL RELATIONSHIPS …….when everyone agrees: one person does all the thinking…”

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBkBW-2jfHc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link