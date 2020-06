Ex-Adult Entertainer, Maheeda Claims She Is Now Born Again

Controversial Nigerian singer and nudist, Caroline Sam, better known as Maheeda, has revealed that she has finally surrendered her life to Jesus Christ.

The mother of one had taken to her Instagram page to testify of how she was saved from being used for ritual and she also shared a prophesy.

The former nudist urged her fans and followers to pray for a Nigerian female celebrity as she warned them of an impending danger.

Sharing a video, the former adult entertainer confirmed that she she is truly born again and she is gifted.

See her video and post below: