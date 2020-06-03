Ex-Governor Ajimobi’s Daughter, Abisola Shows Off Her Luxury Designer Bags (Photos)

The daughter of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state, Abisola Kola-Daisi, has caused tongues to wag after flaunting her multi-million Naira designer bag collection.

Abisola, who has always been known to exhibit lavish lifestyle shared some photos of herself sitting on her bed with the countless bags of various designer names and price on social media.

Abisola’s father was a two-term governor of Oyo state, and the predecessor of present governor, Seyi Makinde.

