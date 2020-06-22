Ex-minister To Buhari: Human Life Cheaper In TheNorth Than Chicken

A former minister for sport, Solomon Dalung has come out to implore President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his service chiefs over the spate of killings in the north.

According to the former minister, he said lives have become cheaper than chicken in the northern part of the country because of the inefficiency of the service chiefs.

He further advised Buhari to take a step against them now or else something more terrible may erupt by 2021.

He said, “Mr President, you have given these people more money, yet we continue to lose more lives”, Dalung said..

“These people are only enriching themselves with public money Mr President.

“Sadly, you have once mentioned that they were disobeying your orders; I mean orders of the Commander-In-Chief, so why are you still tolerating them?

“Mr President, it’s high time you let go of them because their continued stay is only rubbishing your administration.

“I’m not a prophet but I can predict (that) if no action is taken on these traitors within your government, you’ll bitterly regret it by 2021.

“From Borno to Kwara and from Plateau to Sokoto, human life has become cheaper than that of a chicken.

“Take for example, how innocent souls are perishing, and needlessly so, in your own home state of Katsina,” he said.

Dalung was minister of sports between 2015 and 2019.