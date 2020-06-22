‘Factually Impossible’ – Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Justin Bieber has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted some women years back.

Sharing a series of tweets he believes prove that “this story is factually impossible”, Bieber said he will be “working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action”.

The singer was accused by a woman who identified herself as Danielle and withheld her last name.

Bieber followed up with his own tweets, sharing photos, receipts and emails which he says show that he stayed at an AirBnb in Austin on 9 March, and at the Westin hotel on 10 March. He said he was in Austin with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

See His Tweets Here: