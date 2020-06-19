Fans Hail Burna Boy After Featuring On Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’ Remix

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Burna boy
Singer, Burna boy loses grammy awards

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has won the hearts of many after he teamed up with South African music producer, Master KG to record the Remix of the hit song, ‘Jerusalema‘.

The original version, which was released in December 2019, had only multi-talented vocalist, Nomcebo Zikode but Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy brought in his own kind of vibe to the song.

Web users have taken to social media to shower praises on the singer for doing a good job on the song.

See some of the reactions below:

