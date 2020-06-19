Fans Hail Burna Boy After Featuring On Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’ Remix

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has won the hearts of many after he teamed up with South African music producer, Master KG to record the Remix of the hit song, ‘Jerusalema‘.

The original version, which was released in December 2019, had only multi-talented vocalist, Nomcebo Zikode but Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy brought in his own kind of vibe to the song.

Web users have taken to social media to shower praises on the singer for doing a good job on the song.

Read Also: Don Jazzy Reacts To Rape Allegation Against D’Banj

See some of the reactions below:

The realms burna gets to when he opens his mouth to sing are esoteric. #JerusalemaRemix chilling my spine — bovi (@officialBovi) June 19, 2020

Master KG ft Burna boy & Nomcebo – #JerusalemaRemix #BurnaBoy sang in Zulu switched to English back to Zulu then to English back to Zulu then to Yoruba then to Pidgin English and back to Yoruba. #JerusalemaRemix pic.twitter.com/WSwydtn1ii — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) June 19, 2020

Dear Burna Boy, I love You and have a sweet sleep tonight . — seekthelordfirst (@MorrisBaker_) June 19, 2020

I forgive Burna Boy after that Jerusalema Remix… pic.twitter.com/DtNLInyts4 — Adv Maponya🇿🇦 (@MaponyaKgaogelo) June 19, 2020