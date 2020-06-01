Father Of Late UNIBEN Student, Vera Uwaila Breaks Silences

The father of late Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, in an interview with TVC, shared his grief as he stated he was shocked when he saw the injuries on his daughter’s body.

Information Nigeria recalls the 100-level microbiology student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo reportedly died after she was raped inside a church in the state.

The bereaved father said he is going to back to being a traditionalist and he only converted to the Christian faith because of his daughter.

Family and friends of the deceased are clamoring for justice to be served.

According to reports, the timely intervention of the police saved the Pastor of the church from been attacked when he paid the family a condolence visit.

It was also gathered that the late UNIBEN student and her mother have been attending the church for over 15 years.

Watch the video below: