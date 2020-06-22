‘Father’s Day Has Been Converted To Drama’s Day’ – Paul Okoye

Popular singer, Paul Okoye, also known as Rude Boy, took to his Twitter Page on Monday to rant about the ills of social media.

The singer, in a round of tweets, shared his thoughts about the negative effects of social media in Nigeria as he noted that it is a place of ‘war’.

Rude Boy tweeted:

“When I was growing up, I once asked my dad why is Nigeria like this? What happened? How did it get to this level…he said it was because of the WAR….. now am getting prepared to answer my kids when the time comes …and when they ask i will tell them is SOCIAL MEDIA”

“SOCIAL MEDIA: a place of war, where people can freely insult their elders, where Father’s Day is been converted to Drama’s day, where family, marriage and relationship issues are been judged by the Amebo intelligent Centre (A.I.C) & the Association of Instagram commentators,” he added.

See his post below: