Fayose Mourns Demise Of Ex-Governor, Olumilua

Ayodele Fayose, the immediate former governor of Ekiti state has taken to his official Twitter handle to mourn the demise of Bamidele Olumilua, the former governor of old Ondo State.

Read Also: Covid-19: Fayose Canvasses Stomach Infrastructure To Save Lives

Fayose in his tweet lamented that Ekiti and Nigeria have lost a very upright and courageous leader.

He tweeted, “With the death of Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua, Ekiti and indeed Nigeria have lost a very upright and courageous leader. He feared God and served humanity selflessly.

“Rest In Peace, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua, former governor of old Ondo State.”