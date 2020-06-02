Femi Otedola Celebrates His Only Son, Fewa On His Birthday

Business mogul, Femi Otedola took to his Instagram page to celebrate his only son, Oluwafewa, as he clocked a year older on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria recalls Otedola’s oldest daughter, Tolani revealed her brother is a special needs child as he has autism.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the former chairman of Forte Oil PLC shared a photo of himself holding the birthday boy as he showed him something on his phone.

The business mogul also penned a brief message which reads;

”Happy Birthday to my boy Fewa! Papa Loves you so much”

Read Also: Davido Slams Eedris Abdulkareem Over His Interview (Video)

See the post below: