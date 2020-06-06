Film Director, Folarin Remembers Late Father After 10 Years

Popular Nigerian video director, Folarin of Hg2Filmworks, is remembering the ‘untimely death’ of his father, ten years ago.

The film director shared a detailed note of the events that led up to the death of his father on his social media page.

Taking to Instagram, Folarin shared that his father had died in a hotel and he felt his whole world crumbling when he got the news.

READ ALSO – ‘Love Is Not Enough’, Says Video Director, Folarin

The director, remembering this day, also prayed that his father continues his rest in peace in the hands of Allah.

See His Post Here: