Flaunting Your Partner On Social Media Is Childish – OAP Osi

Popular Nigerian on-air personality, Osi, has shared his opinion on sharing photos of one’s partner on social media.

According to Osi, many people do this to seek validation on faithfulness from society and close circles, as he shared that he finds it very childish.

Osi made this known on his Twitter page to his 150k plus followers.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote: “Come on social media to post a picture of your partner, so strangers can validate faithfulness. Reeks of insecurity and childishness to be honest…”

See His Post Here: