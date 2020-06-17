‘Focus On Your Life And Your Hustle’ – Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor and director, Yul Edochie has shared a piece of advice to his fans and followers.

The actor has stressed that people need to focus on themselves and mind their businesses more often.

Yul went further to share examples of trivial things people talk about another person that doesn’t matter.

On Twitter, the actor wrote in part: “…Listen, e no concern you. Focus on your life and your hustle. You are losing so much valuable time worrying about what the next person is doing. Mind your business.”

See His Post Here: