Former Exxon Mobil Staff Jailed For 15 Years For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl

James Onuoha, a former engineer with Exxon Mobil has bagged a 15-year jail term for raping a 14-year-old girl name withheld.

He was handed the jail term without the option of paying fine.

He was said to have committed the offence in 2016 after luring the girl who was 14-year-old at the time into his apartment.

The prosecution led by Dr. Jide Martins said the defendant willfully had an unlawful sexual act with the teenager without her consent.

He said the offences contravened Sections 134 (2), 135 (1), and is punishable under Sections 137 and 258 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Onuoha, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.